Police: Boys shot while breaking into vehicle at Atlanta Waffle House

Two boys are recovering in the hospital after Atlanta police say they were shot while breaking into a vehicle.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened late Monday night at a Waffle House on Memorial Drive in South East Atlanta.

According to investigators, the vehicle owner was inside the Waffle House when he saw the juveniles trying to get into his ride. The man then rushed outside. Police say he pulled a gun and started shooting. The boys took off from the area.

Not long after police got a call from a couple of miles away at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Fayetteville Road. Responding officers found the boys, both of whom had been shot in the leg.

Paramedics took one of them to Grady, the other to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston. Both are expected to survive and are listed in stable condition. Their ages and identities haven't been released.

The boys will face charges of entering an auto. The vehicle owner finds himself in even more trouble. Police charged him with aggravated assault for allegedly recklessly firing his weapon.

Investigators haven't given out his name or age.

