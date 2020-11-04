AP: Joe Biden projected to win Wisconsin

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has been projected to win Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Even before the race in Wisconsin was called for Biden, President Donald Trump's campaign said they would immediately request a recount in the state. The Trump campaign brought up what it calls "reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties."

At 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, President Trump said he was winning in Wisconsin. At the time, he was.

In Milwaukee and Kenosha, though, the ballot-counting effort went on through the night. Because two cities use a central location to count all absentee votes, none of the absentee results were released until all were counted. Milwaukee finished around 3 a.m.

The Trump campaign alleges: "reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

Some people claim more people voted than there were registered voters. That's not true; the state has 3.6 million active registered voters and received 3.3 million votes.

Wisconsin also allows in-person registration on Election Day.

Republicans knew they need to run the score up very high earlier on election night. Polls suggested that most Biden supporters planned to vote absentee. Additionally, Milwaukee is a Democratic stronghold that Hillary Clinton won 76% of in 2016. Finally, absentee ballots take longer to process and count -- a process that can't start in Wisconsin until Election Day.

In Wisconsin, a candidate who trails by less than 1% can ask for a recount. First, though, there are several steps before the projected results are certified and official.

The last two Wisconsin recounts netted a vote change of a couple hundred votes. Former Gov. Scott Walker chimed in on Wednesday, saying that 20,000 -- the rough number that the president currently trails by -- is a "high hurdle."