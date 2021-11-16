Jailers indicted in 2018 death of Fulton County inmate

Six jailers are facing criminal charges for the death of Antonio May, a Fulton County inmate who died in 2018.

The family says May was shocked with a stun gun, pepper sprayed and beaten after he was taken to jail on misdemeanor charges. The family called the ordeal a human rights issue during a press conference on Tuesday. Family said May was going through a mental health crisis.

There are six people named in the indictment: Arron Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jaso Roache, Kenesia Strowder and William Whitaker.

Six corrections officers were indicted in Fulton County over the death of an inmate, Antonio May, in 2018. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Atlanta police arrested 32-year-old Antonio May on Sept. 11, 2018, for criminal trespassing.

They took him first to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was medically cleared, then on to the jail.

A Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report stated May was masturbating in his cell and a guard asked him to stop, but he refused. The report also stated May tested positive for having ecstasy in his system.

GET MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES

According to the report, six guards assembled at May’s cell to put him in a restraint chair. The report says someone used a stun gun on him twice as well as pepper spray, then put in the shower for decontamination.

Officials with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said they called the GBI in to investigate immediately.

Six corrections officers were indicted in Fulton County over the death of an inmate, Antonio May, in 2018.

Attorneys for May's family credit Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who released a statement in response to the indictment:

"As I promised the people of Fulton County, my staff and I are working through the backlog of cases left by my predecessor involving use of force by law enforcement officers. We presented the results of our investigation of the 2018 death of Antonio May to a Fulton County Grand Jury today, and the grand jury returned an indictment against three current and three former Sheriff’s Deputies for felony murder, aggravated assault, battery, and violation of oath of office.

"It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury at trial. My staff and I will continue to work to ensure that justice is done in this case."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP

Advertisement



