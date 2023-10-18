article

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 58-year-old woman last seen with her estranged husband.

Deputies say Antoniette Frye was last seen leaving her daughter's home on Macon Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators believe Frye was with her estranged husband, 44-year-old Michael Anhony Frye. She has not been heard from since.

The missing woman was last reported to be wearing a blue short-sleeve top and jogging pants.

Michael Anthony Frye (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

Officials do not believe there are any signs of Antoniette Frye being in danger.

If you have any information that could help find Frye, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.