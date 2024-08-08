Man stole over $30K in antiques from Chamblee store, police say

Chamblee police are asking the public for help finding a man accused of stealing more than $30,000 in antiques from a local shop.

Officials say on July 2 at 1:15 p.m. the man entered the Champblee Antiques and Interiors store on the 3500 block of Broad Street.

While there, investigators say the man stole a jade Chinese brush pot valued at $32,000, a rosewood stand for the pot, and a copy of the book "Masterworks of Chinese Jade in the National Palace Museum."

(Chamblee Police Department)

Detectives described the suspected thief as a heavy-set white man who was wearing a gray Carhartt hoodie, khaki pants, black shoes, a surgical face mask, black glasses and a hat.

(Chamblee Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigators, call the Chamblee Police Department at (770) 986-5005.