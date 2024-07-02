Metro Atlanta's Antico Pizza Napoletana makes top 50 US pizza list

Metro Atlanta's Antico Pizza Napoletana has been named one of the top pizza spots in the United States by 50 Top Pizza, an Italian guide to pizzas worldwide.

It was ranked 35 out of 50.

The Michelin award-winning restaurant, known for its traditional Italian cuisine, has locations in West Midtown, Tucker, Alpharetta, and The Battery, as well as a food truck.

Antico has been a staple in Atlanta since 2009.

Una Pizza Napoletana in New York was named the best pizzeria in the United States. New York City also confirmed its status as the pizza capital of America with 17 restaurants in this year's guide.

Top 5 pizza restaurants in the U.S.

1. Una Pizza Napoletana, New York

2. Tony's Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco

3. Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia

4. Ribalta, New York

5. Ken's Artisan Pizza, Portland, Oregon