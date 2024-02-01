Investigators searching for new leads in Toccoa man's 2002 cold case murder

article

Investigators are searching for new leads in the cold case murder of a Toccoa man found shot to death in his apartment.

It's been over 22 years since Anthony Dogan was killed. His killer remains unknown.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dogan was found dead by police during a welfare check at his apartment on the 300 block of South Pond Road.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard a single gunshot from the apartment at some time during the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2022.

Officials ruled Dogan's death a homicide and believe he may have also been robbed.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.