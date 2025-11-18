Wanted ex-Cobb sheriff candidate was fired in under 2 weeks from South Fulton Police

The Brief Multiple jurisdictions have active fraud warrants accusing Antaney Hogan of scamming victims out of money and vehicles. South Fulton Police fired Hogan less than two weeks after hiring him following an alleged Facebook vehicle scam. Former colleagues say Hogan borrowed large sums for nonexistent property and repaid only a fraction.



Authorities say a veteran law enforcement officer who once campaigned to become Cobb County’s sheriff is now wanted across several jurisdictions. His alleged victims claim Antaney Markell Hogan has been running scams, and multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest.

What we know:

The address surfaced when FOX 5 examined Hogan’s background. It appeared on a termination notice from the South Fulton Police Department. Last year, after his failed bid for Cobb County sheriff, Hogan left his job at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and was hired by South Fulton that summer. According to his job offer letter, he passed a background check in July and accepted the position on August 20. He was fired less than two weeks later.

People in the Mableton neighborhood say they remember seeing him there, but have not seen him in a while.

An excerpt from the termination letter outlines the alleged misconduct:

"On August 28, 2024, it was brought to our attention that you advertised the sale of a vehicle on Facebook to couple, who subsequently sent $7,800.

"You allegedly directed to a location where the keys and vehicle were supposed to be. However, upon arrival, the couple found that there was no vehicle at the specified location. As a result, they filed a report with the South Fulton Police Department.

"During an interview with our Criminal Investigations Division, you provided false information. Additionally, you presented an altered image in an attempt to deceive the investigation by claiming that you had returned the money."

What they're saying:

Jay Tenenbaum is suspicious of Hogan’s movements. The small businessman obtained a warrant for Hogan’s arrest after he alleged the former lawman sold him a car but never provided the title. A letter shows the warrant was later recalled because the address was no good.

There are multiple active warrants in which Hogan is accused of fraud. Among the alleged victims is Janelle Thompson, who once worked with Hogan at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson says she took out a loan so Hogan could borrow $20,000 to buy property.

"I asked why he couldn't put his name on the loan? He said his credit was messed up," Thompson said.

According to Thompson’s warrant, Hogan paid back only $5,000 and the property did not exist.

"When you work in a job like that, you create a brotherhood, a sisterhood. So, I had no reason not to trust him," she said.

When asked if she believes she will get her money back, she answered, "No."

The backstory:

Antaney Markell Hogan, a former veteran law-enforcement officer, entered the race for sheriff in Cobb County last year and finished third in the Republican primary. Prior to his campaign, Hogan served with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and later joined the South Fulton Police Department, where he was hired in Summer 2024 and terminated within two weeks after a background investigation flagged alleged misconduct.

What we don't know:

Hogan is still not in custody.