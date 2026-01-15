Expand / Collapse search

Ana Scott killing: Suspect arrested in deadly DeKalb County break-in

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 15, 2026 5:02pm EST
DeKalb County
Marquel Heard (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Authorities say one of the suspects accused of killing a Decatur woman during a burglary attempt has been captured.
    • Ana Scott was killed while allegedly confronting the suspects who were breaking into her home.
    • One suspect, Marquel Heard, was arrested in Birmingham, Alabama.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday accused of murder in connection with a deadly home burglary that happened months ago. 

What we know:

Marquel Heard, 33, was captured in Birmingham, Alabama for felony murder and criminal attempt to commit burglary in the killing of 36-year-old Ana Scott.

Heard was in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday afternoon, awaiting extradition to the DeKalb County Jail. 

The backstory:

Investigators believe Scott caught Heard and two other suspects at her home on Citation Drive in Decatur attempting to break in on Sept. 20, 2025.

Police allege Scott confronted the suspects in their attempt, and the released video shows one of the suspects opening fire on Scott’s Jeep while she was inside it.

Image 1 of 4

  (DeKalb County Police Department)

A neighbor’s doorbell camera showed someone attempting to aid Scott as she called for help immediately after the shooting took place.

Emergency services rushed Scott to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. 

RAW: Video of possible suspects in weekend burglary/homicide

What we don't know:

The status of the other two suspects allegedly involved in Scott’s murder is still unknown.

Image 1 of 3

  (DeKalb County Police Department)

Deputies previously released photos of the suspects and asked for the public’s help identifying them. 

What you can do:

Authorities are still seeking information on the other two people seen in the images previously released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip using the free TIP411 app, or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.

The Source: Information in this report was sourced from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and prior FOX 5 reporting. This article has been updated to reflect the proper spelling of the victim's name. 

