Anna Scott killing: Newly released images show men wanted in deadly burglary

Police have released new images of three suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a woman outside her home in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The suspects remain on the run, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

DeKalb County Police say the incident happened over the weekend on Citation Drive, not far from the Interstate 20 and Interstate 285 junction.

Investigators say the victim, 36-year-old Anna Scott, may have caught the suspects on her doorbell camera as they tried to break into her home.

Authorities believe Scott confronted the suspects, and video released by police shows the moment she pulled up in her Jeep and one of the suspects opened fire, shooting her while she was still inside the vehicle. Police later found the Jeep with multiple bullet holes.

Medics rushed Scott to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

What they're saying:

A neighbor who lives nearby said he didn’t witness the shooting but did hear it.

"It was gunshots clearly," he said. "Rapid gunshots and screeching of car."

What we don't know:

Investigators are hopeful that someone will recognize the individuals involved.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip using the free TIP411 app, or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.