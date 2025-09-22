VIDEO | DeKalb woman killed after confronting burglary suspects, police say

The Brief Anna Scott, 36, shot and killed after arriving home to confront suspected burglars Doorbell video shows suspects trying to break in, then opening fire Police released video of the possible suspects, asking for public's help



A woman was shot and killed Saturday night after driving up to confront suspected burglars outside her DeKalb County home, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10:36 p.m. to the 3700 block of Citation Drive, where they found 36-year-old Anna Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police said Scott’s Jeep was parked just inches from her front porch and riddled with bullet holes. Investigators believe she confronted the three burglars after spotting them on her doorbell camera attempting to break into her home.

Doorbell footage shows the burglary in progress and captures the moment Scott pulled up to the house in her vehicle. One of the suspected burglars then opened fire, according to police.

What you can do:

Authorities released a photo of one of the suspected burglars. Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

