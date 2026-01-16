Ana Scott killing: Tip leads to arrest, police seek leads

article

The Brief After a tip led investigators to arrest a shooter in a home break-in, police are asking for the public's help to identify the remaining suspects. Police released photos of the remaining two people allegedly involved in the deadly break-in turned shooting that happened in DeKalb County. The shooting which occurred in September 2025 on Citation Drive caused the death of Ana Scott.



After a tip led US Marshals to arrest a wanted man, police are asking the public to help find the remaining two suspects accused of a deadly home break-in in DeKalb County that happened in September 2025.

The backstory:

Police allege that Ana Scott confronted suspects who were breaking into her home on Sept. 20, 2025. During the confrontation, the shooters opened fire on Scott's Jeep while she was inside. Medics rushed Scott to the hospital where she died from her wounds.

On Thursday, US Marshals captured Marquel Heard, 33, in connection with the killing. The DeKalb County Police Department said a tip led authorities to Heard.

Police are asking for information on the remaining two individuals believed to be involved in the deadly incident. Pictures of the suspects are below.

What they're saying:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call DKPD’s Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the agency's app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.