Americans prefer stuffing, mashed potatoes over turkey for Thanksgiving, survey says

A new survey from Campbell's reveals that stuffing is the side dish Americans are most excited about this holiday season.

Stuffing replaces last year’s favorite, mashed potatoes. Other popular side dishes include sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and macaroni and cheese, which rounded out the top five.

Campbell's survey also revealed that more people look forward to the side dishes on Thanksgiving than roasting a turkey.

Another survey by Savings.com found that, despite the popularity of side dishes, turkey remains the preferred main dish, with 88% of respondents choosing it over ham.

The survey also showed evolving tastes around holiday traditions: 49% of people prefer their stuffing prepared outside the turkey rather than inside, and 43% favor fresh cranberry sauce over the canned variety.

For dessert, pumpkin pie reigns supreme, capturing 42% of the vote, followed by apple pie and pecan pie as popular choices to finish off the holiday meal.

Savings.com's survey also found that 7 in 10 Americans are altering their Thanksgiving plans due to financial concerns, and 28% are staying home instead of traveling this year to cut costs.