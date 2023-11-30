Ambulance driver charged in deadly crash going before Fulton County judge

article

A 19-year-old ambulance driver accused of killing two people will go before a Fulton County judge on Thursday.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling back in March when John Walker turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, speeding, and failure to maintain lanes.

The deadly crash happened on March 20 on the 4000 block of Campbellton Road.

Authorities say Walker was driving the ambulance that collided with an SUV, killing the SUV's driver and Walker's passenger.

Calling the crash a tragic accident, Walker’s attorney Jackie Patterson told FOX 5 that his client expresses regret for that day and wishes he could change what happened, but can only move forward to face the consequences.

"Mr. Walker is extremely sad about the loss of these two individuals. We pray for those families. My client and his family is praying for the families of these two deceased people," Patterson said. "But we got to heal, and we got to get through it, and we just hope the healing process begins for all the families involved."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Patterson says Walker had only been working for ProCare, the company that owned the ambulance, for less than a month and was still in training.

An employee with ProCare declined FOX 5's request for a comment on the crash.

Residents near the crash site say that stretch of road is notoriously dangerous with drivers sometimes going twice the posted 35 mph speed limit.

Walker's hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday.