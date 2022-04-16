Atlanta Amber Alert: Police searching for abducted 11-year-old boy, mother

article

Officer are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy and his mother who Atlanta police say were abducted on Saturday afternoon. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Pierre Lubin and his mother, 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, were last seen being forced into a vehicle near a home along Abner Terrace in southwest Atlanta around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Atlanta Police Department say. Investigators describe the vehicle as a black Jeep Compass with Georgia license plate CSL 5977. It is believed to last be seen in the area of Lee Street near Interstate 20.

Clady Rhodes (Atlanta Police Department)

Police named the suspect as Clady Rhodes who is 42 years old and goes by the moniker "Duke."

(Atlanta Police Department)

Pierre Lubin is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Kerline Lubin (Atlanta Police Department)

Kerline Lubin is described by police as being 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Officers have saturated several southwest Atlanta neighborhood searching for the mother and son.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.