Amber Alert issued for 2 North Carolina children that may be headed to Georgia

Authorities are searching for two missing children, ages 2 and 4, reportedly taken from a Charlotte suburb who may be headed to Georgia. A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued in tandem with North Carolina's active alert.

Easton Redmon, 4, and Annsleigh Redmon, 2, were taken by 25-year-old Amanda Redman from Statesville, North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff`s Office. It was not immediately clear what relationship the children have to the alleged abductor named by law enforcement.

Authorities said the children may be riding in a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with North Carolina plate HAD-6654. Deputies believe they could be traveling to Augusta, which prompted Georgia to also issue an alert.

Easton Redmon (Iredell County Sheriff`s Office)

Easton is described as being 3-feet-6-inches tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink and blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Annsleigh Redmon (Iredell County Sheriff`s Office)

Annsleigh is described as being about 2-feet tall, weighing about 25 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gold graphic and cream-colored pants.

Their alleged abductor, Amanda Redmond, is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings, and brown boots. A photo of Amanda was not immediately available.

Anyone who sees them should immediately call 911.

