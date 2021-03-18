Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl taken in carjacking

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Stone Mountain
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police are searching for 1-year-old Royalty Grisby. (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was taken during a carjacking early Thursday morning.

Officials say the carjacking happened around 2 a.m. as the driver was making a food delivery on the 1,200 block of Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain.

Police say 1-year-old Royalty Grisby was inside the car at the time.

The vehicle is described as being a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada with tag RWW4748.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

If you have seen Royalty or the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.