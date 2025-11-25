Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Amber's Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy believed to be in extreme danger after authorities say he was abducted Tuesday morning in Rex.
What we know:
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Clayton County Police are searching for Roman Williams, who was taken around 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 25. Police originally released the child’s last name as William but later confirmed the correct spelling is Williams.
Roman is described as a Black male infant, dressed in a gray onesie at the time of his disappearance.
Investigators say he was abducted by Tariq Williams, 25, a Black male who is 5-feet-7-inches tall and 120 pounds. The pair was last seen traveling westbound on Lake Harbin Road in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat with Georgia tag DCA8894.
Authorities warn the child is believed to be in extreme danger. His father allegedly assaulted the child's mother before the abduction.
Dig deeper:
FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert found court documents showing Tariq Williams was serving five years of probation at the time of the kidnapping.
The documents show the probation was part of a 2022 plea deal stemming from charges related to him breaking into a Wendy’s after hours and stealing money from the cash register.
Williams worked at that Wendy’s at the time of the burglary.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact Clayton County Police immediately at 678-610-4781. They many be en route to Florida.
Warrants for Williams have been obtained for kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, theft by taking (motor vehicle), theft by taking, interference with a 911 call, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree.