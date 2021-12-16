Alpharetta teen asks for donations to help homeless for birthday

article

An Alpharetta teen is asking for the community's help for his birthday. Instead of asking for gifts for himself, 16-year-old Jaden Young is asking for donations to benefit the homeless.

The teen is hosting an event called Hoops for Homeless on Sunday, Dec. 19 to benefit the Family Promise of Forsyth homeless shelter.

The following items are being requested to donate: baby bottles, baby bubbles, socks, hair products, Barbie dolls, toy cars, make-up kits, gift cards under $20, arts and crafts, hand warmers, baby wipes, and water bottles.

POLICE AND KIDS COME TOGETHER FOR CHRISTMAS FUN AT SHOP-WITH-A-COP

Young started the event after his cousin, Kaylin, passed away in a car accident. Young said his cousin always fed the homeless on her birthday, and he wanted to find a way to keep her spirit alive.

Young told FOX 5 that his goal is to stuff 400 stockings this year to help 650 families in need who are being served at the Family Promise of Forsyth.

The Hoops for Homeless event will be hosted at Valor Christian Academy in Alpharetta on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The public is invited to drop off donations or help stuff stockings at the event.

What is the event?

The event is Hoops for Homeless, and it is being hosted by 16-year-old Jaden Young of Alpharetta. Young is asking for donations to benefit the homeless this holiday season.

When is Hoops for Homeless, and where is it taking place?

Hoops for Homeless takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at Valor Christian Academy in Alpharetta. Donations benefit Family Promise of Forsyth homeless shelter.

What donations are they asking for?

The following items are being requested to donate: baby bottles, baby bubbles, socks, hair products, Barbie dolls, toy cars, make-up kits, gift cards under $20, arts and crafts, hand warmers, baby wipes, and water bottles.

Why was Hoops for Homeless started?

Young started the event after his cousin, Kaylin, passed away in a car accident. Young said his cousin always fed the homeless on her birthday, and he wanted to find a way to keep her spirit alive.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE