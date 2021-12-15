Police, kids come together for pre-Christmas fun during Shop with a Cop event

Christmas came early for some kids in Carroll County as they trekked the aisles of their local Walmart for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

It was tough to see who was having more fun, the cops or the kids.

This annual shop with the cop in Carroll County paired law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies with kids in their community.

This is just one of several shopping trips with Carroll County kids before Christmas.

For more than 20 years in Carroll County, shop with a cop has been made possible with fundraising efforts and community support. Each child is given $250.

Some will buy for family members as well.

The kids that were shopping with these officers on Wednesday were handpicked sometime during the year because the officer had some type of interaction with them and their families. It could have been domestic violence, could have been some other tragedy or violent crime that affected their family. It’s a chance for the officers and these children to come back together under much, much better circumstances.

