Alpharetta police searching for runaway 16-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Alpharetta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Yuridia Rivera (Alpharetta Police Department)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Alpharetta police are asking the public to help them find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officials believe 16-year-old Yuridia Rivera ran away from her home while the rest of her family was asleep around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators say Rivera may be either in the areas of Alpharetta, Roswell, or Johns Creek.

It is not known what Rivera was wearing at the time she disappeared.

If you have any information that could help find the missing teenager, please call Alpharetta detectives at 678-297-6356.

