Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority donates $100K to Atlanta's Morris Brown College

Atlanta's Morris Brown College is getting a boost thanks to the members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Wednesday, the sorority announced that they will be donating $100,000 to the Atlanta HBCU for scholarships and other operational needs.

"Alpha Kappa Alpha is pleased to make this donation to Morris Brown College, as we continue our support of the county’s HBCUs," AKA International President and CEO Dr. Glenda Glover said in a statement. "Our gift to this historic institution will be used to assist President Kevin James with scholarships, academic support, and programmatic activities that we believe will increase the sustainability of Morris Brown for years to come."

The donation comes less than a month after the federally-recognized Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to grant accreditation to Morris Brown after nearly two decades of effort.

"I want to thank Alpha Kappa Alpha for their dedication to HBCUs and especially for the sorority’s commitment to strengthening our endowment, which could not have come at a better time with our full accreditation announcement," said Morris Brown President Kevin James. "I want to thank President Glenda Glover for her leadership and to all the AKAs for their continued support as we continue our quest to restoring Morris Brown to her former glory."

The donation is part of the sorority's four-year Life: A Call to Action initiative aimed at securing fiscal sustainability for accredited HBCUs across the country.

In the last four Septembers, members have raised over $1 million in one day.

Morris Brown was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church and is the only college in Georgia founded by African-American patronage alone. The university is a private liberal arts college focusing on leadership, management, entrepreneurship, and technology.

