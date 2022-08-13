Alleged murder-suicide leaves 2 teens dead, Cobb County Police say

Cobb County investigators say that two teens are dead after an alleged murder-suicide incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Saturday around 9:25 a.m. at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta.

"Three officers arrived on the scene and located an adult male and an adult female, later identified as 19-year-old Eduardo Landaverde of Marietta and 19-year-old Crystal Mendez of Marietta, deceased in the vicinity of the front yard. Both had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds," Cobb County Police Department officials stated.

At this time, investigators are coining this incident as a murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact detectives at (770) 499-3945.