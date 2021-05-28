All northbound lanes blocked on I-85 due to major car crash

All lanes along I-85 North and the Downtown Connector are closed after a pair of major wrecks Friday morning.

One person was hospitalized following an injury crash near the Buford Spring Connector.

The lane closures are creating major delays in downtown up to the I-75/I-85 split near Buford Highway.

HOV lanes are also closed, the Georgia Department of Transportation says.

No word on when lanes will reopen.

Drivers are being asked to used alternative routes throughout Friday morning.

