Alice Walker: World-renowned author grew up in small Georgia town

It's been a resurgence for Alice Walker.

It was a small town in North Georgia that gave this world-renowned author her start.

It's a story that transcends generations from the 2023 re-imagined movie to the 1985 classic.

Alice Walker planted the seed for millions of people, men and women, to be inspired.

"It's a great story and characterizes her devotion to her family, I think," Museum Curator Chip Bell said.

Chip Bell is a curator at the Georgia's Writers Museum in Eatonton.

The town where the 80-year-old was born and raised.

The museum is more than just the work of Alice Walker.

Bell says it's a journey of her life.

The essence of Walker is all over the community.

From her childhood home to Wards Chapel AME where she worshiped as a child and the nearby cemetery where her parents are buried. Everywhere you look, you can find Alice Walker.

The PEX museum still stands where a special premiere showing of the color purple was shown.

"More than anything she wanted her mother to see the film. Her mother wasn't well and couldn't travel to LA, so she had a second showing of it here, so her mother could see it," Bell said.

"It's amazing to think that someone from Putnam County and Eatonton, Georgia, and the daughter of sharecroppers would be world renowned," Sandra Parham said.

For Sandra Parham it's personal.

"I was on this hall, and she was on the last hall down there," Parham said.

Walker is Parham's Aunt. FOX 5 was there as she walked the halls of Butler-Baker school where walker graduated in 1961.

"Another one of my aunts named Margaret said she was different. There was always something about her. Her other sister Ruth said the same thing," Parham said.

Walker was the baby of eight children and the knack for reading and writing came early.

"Alice was always the smartest in the class. Even before school she was reading the Sears catalog and any newspaper, she could get her hands on. there were no books or anything in the home Parham said.

Parham says growing up in the small town wasn't easy. Walker has authored over 50 books.

Most people can only name one.

"She didn't feel like she was accepted by the vast majority. Blacks and whites. Blacks forgot her and didn't realize she had written all of the books," Parham said.

While this school has been preserved after it was bought by the Alumni association.

"She autographed this desk and it's one of the last oldest desks we have at the school," Parham said.

Those who live in Eatonton and know the real story of Alice Walker hope it will serve as motivation for something greater to future generations.

"This is the inspiration for a lot of students. We don't know who the next Alice Walker could be," Bell said.








