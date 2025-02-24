Missing man from the UK's body found in Georgia woods, FBI says

article

The body of a man from the United Kingdom who had been missing for over two years has been found in South Georgia, the FBI says.

Officials say the remains of 32-year-old Alex Hodgson Doughty were discovered in a wooded area of Kingsland, Georgia on Feb. 4.

Alex Hodgson Doughty's disappearance

What we know:

According to the FBI Jacksonville Division, Doughty was visiting North Florida in September 2022 when he disappeared.

Doughty's mother called the local police department and said that she had lost contact with her son and that she was worried about his safety.

Local, state, federal, and international agencies continued to search for Doughty for more than two years before the breakthrough earlier this month.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FBI Jacksonville)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner was able to confirm Doughty’s identity.

Officials do not believe that any criminal charges will be filed in connection with Doughty's death.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the cause of death.

What they're saying:

"While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty’s family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure," said Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler. "This discovery is the direct result of our partnerships and special agents from FBI Jacksonville’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), who were relentless in their efforts to narrow down potential search locations."