Albany State University shooting: 18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged Jeremy Marshall, 18, of Albany, with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting at Albany State University (ASU) during the university’s Homecoming Weekend. Marshall is currently held in the Dougherty County Jail as the investigation continues.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. in a crowded area near a campus concert, when shots were fired, creating panic among the attendees. Initial reports indicated six people had been shot; however, authorities have since confirmed that five people were injured by gunfire, with an additional person hurt while trying to escape the chaos.

The shooting claimed the life of De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, 19, from Newnan, who was not a student at ASU.

The four others wounded include a 13-year-old girl and two local high school students—a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old—who each suffered gunshot wounds, as well as a 20-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet. The injured victims received immediate medical care at an on-campus triage site before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The Albany State University Police Department, along with local and state law enforcement, responded swiftly, locking down the campus while conducting a search for suspects. The GBI was called in to assist with the investigation around 9:10 p.m.

The investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and follow leads. Additional updates will be provided by the GBI as the case develops.