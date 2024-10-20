1 dead, several injured after shooting at Georgia's Albany State University

One person is dead and several people are injured after a shooting at Albany State University,

The shooting reportedly happened on the East Campus during homecoming weekend. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.

Albany State University’s Interim President, Lawrence M. Drake II, released the following statement on Sunday morning:

Dear Ramily,

The Albany State University family is deeply saddened to learn of an incident that took place on campus at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024. As always, the safety and security of our ASU students, faculty and staff are the number one priority of this institution.

We have been informed that six individuals have sustained injuries. Sadly, one has been reported deceased. The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by state and local agencies. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our campus community. Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.

Respectfully,

Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D Interim President

A press conference is expected later today.

Albany is located about 2-½ hours southeast of Atlanta.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.