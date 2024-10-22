Albany State president addresses deadly shooting at homecoming

Albany State University interim President Dr. Lawrence Drake addressed students and staff after the deadly shooting during the school's homecoming celebration over the weekend.

In a video posted to Facebook on Monday, Drake assured the students that there was no ongoing threat on campus.

"We are taking every necessary step to ensure the safety of our campus," he said.

Videos from the scene showed alumni and students running for cover after the sound of gunfire on the school's East Campus on Saturday night.

One person, 19-year-old Newnan resident De’Marion Tashawn Daniels, was killed in the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Daniels was not an ASU student.

Four other victims were injured in the shooting. An additional victim was injured while trying to escape from the scene.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and all those directly affected by these senseless acts of violence," Drake said.

The GBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to actively investigate the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, no one is in custody in connection with the investigation and officials have not shared what led up to the violence.

A composite of shots from the video taken during the shooting at Albany State (Courtesy: Camille)

Drake urged students to report any suspicious activity through the university's LiveSafe app or by contacting law enforcement.

The university will provide wellness resources and counseling for students during this time. Drake also encouraged students to continue going to class and extracurricular activities while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Albany State University Police Department at 229-430-4711 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.