Alabama state of emergency: Gov. Kay Ivey issues order for 40 counties

article

The Brief Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for 40 counties as a tropical system brews in the Gulf. Forecasts show the tropical system could reach Alabama as a hurricane as early as Friday. The emergency order goes into effect Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central time and lasts for seven days.



Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for 40 counties Wednesday as a tropical system brewing in the Gulf threatens to reach the state as a hurricane as early as Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST STORM TRACK

Emergency order signed

What we know:

The state of emergency takes effect Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central time. It will remain active for seven days, expiring Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. unless updated by another proclamation.

The order covers Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chambers, Chilton, Clarke, Choctaw, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Washington and Wilcox counties.

Storm track uncertain

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact track or strength of the system at landfall.

It remains unclear if local evacuations or school closures will be ordered for the impacted counties.

PREPARE NOW FOR THE STORM

Official warnings issued

What they're saying:

"At this moment, forecasts continue to show the real likelihood that the tropical system brewing in the Gulf could impact Alabama as a hurricane as early as Friday," Ivey said. "While we continue to monitor forecasts, we have to prepare now."

"As we approach the weekend and any travel plans, make sure you have reliable information as conditions develop," Ivey added. "While I hope for minimal impacts, we must take preparations seriously."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP FOR THE LATEST FORECASTS