Alabama-Georgia game still on as Trump cancels Tuscaloosa trip

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The Brief President Donald Trump will not attend Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia game in Tuscaloosa, police announced Friday. Kickoff remains scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but Hurricane Isaias has prompted changes to tailgating, parking and campus activities. ESPN’s College GameDay will move inside Coleman Coliseum, with doors opening at 5:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump has canceled plans to attend Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia football game as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Gulf Coast and threatens to disrupt game-day activities, according to AL.com.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Friday that Trump would not attend. The announcement follows his comments earlier this week that the weather would determine whether he made the trip.

The game remains scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The University of Alabama has restricted tailgating, delayed parking access and canceled several events because of the potential for severe weather and strong winds.

All times listed are Central.

Trump had planned to attend SEC matchup

Trump announced plans to attend the game during a rally in Mobile last week.

Asked by CNN reporters Wednesday about his weekend plans, he said his attendance would depend on the weather.

"I love Alabama. I got to go to a game," he said.

Isaias is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Saturday morning. University officials are monitoring conditions and said additional changes could be necessary.

Tailgating restricted until after noon

No outdoor campus activities or tailgating will be permitted before noon Saturday. After noon, only uncovered tailgating will be allowed, weather permitting.

Access to the Quad and other gathering areas could be delayed until crews inspect them and determine they are safe.

Fans should also be aware of these restrictions:

Tailgate drop-offs and setups are prohibited anywhere on campus Friday.

Supplies placed on campus before noon Saturday will be removed and discarded.

There will be no Saturday tailgate-supply drop-off for the Quad.

Corporate tailgating vendors, including Gameday Done Right, will not set up on the Quad.

Electrical and power service on the Quad will remain off until the university determines it is safe to restore.

The university said further weather-related delays could change those plans.

Parking and shuttles scheduled to start at noon

Campus parking lots and shuttle services are scheduled to open at noon Saturday. Drivers arriving before the lots open will be turned away.

Shuttles and buses will begin operating when the lots open, unless sustained winds force additional delays.

Fans who purchased parking passes through Clutch! will receive updates directly if arrangements change. Those parking off campus should check with their parking operators before traveling.

Several pregame events canceled

The Walk of Champions is expected to take place about two hours before kickoff.

Other activities have been canceled or are not currently planned:

All activities on and around the Quad are canceled.

All Champions Lane activities are canceled.

The Elephant Stomp is not currently planned.

Friday’s 8 p.m. announcement at Gorgas Library celebrating the conclusion of the Rising Tide 2.0 capital campaign is canceled.

College GameDay moves indoors

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from inside Coleman Coliseum from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Fans may begin lining up at 5:15 a.m., with the north and east doors opening at 5:30 a.m. Overnight lines and camping outside the coliseum are prohibited.

Only clear bags will be allowed, and bags will be inspected at entry. The show’s field-goal kick will also take place inside the coliseum.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was previously announced as the guest picker.

Fans should check official University of Alabama updates before leaving for Tuscaloosa and prepare for additional changes if conditions worsen.