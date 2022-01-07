Adults, juveniles injured in Walker County hit-and-run

The Georgia State Patrol and Walker County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two adults and two juveniles were injured in a hit-and-run.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling north on Chattanooga Valley Road. Two adult women and two juvenile females who were walking on the road were hit by the car.

Police said the driver did not stay in the area after hitting the pedestrians.

It is unclear how severely any of the victims were injured.

An investigation continues.

