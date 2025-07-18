Expand / Collapse search

Adult uses kid to steal package off Peachtree City porches, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 18, 2025 9:29pm EDT
Peachtree City
Police: Adult uses kid to steal from porch

The Peachtree City Police Department released this video which investigators say shows a child accompanying an adult stealing a package of a porch in Peachtree City on July 8, 2025.

The Brief

    • An adult was caught on home surveillance directing a child to steal a package from a porch in Peachtree City.
    • The incident occurred on July 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the Everton subdivision.
    • Police are seeking information from residents and have posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City are investigating a case of package theft involving an unusual accomplice: a child.

What we know:

Home surveillance footage from the Everton subdivision shows an adult directing a child to take a package from a front porch. The incident happened on Monday, July 8, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the area of Westberry Street, Albertson Avenue, or Napier Pass.

What they're saying:

"In a bold twist on traditional package theft, a porch pirate was recently caught on camera outsourcing their criminal activity to a child," Peachtree City Police said in a statement. "Yes, you read that right. We have a video of an adult sending in what can only be described as a ‘junior associate’ to handle the heavy lifting during a midday suburban package pickup."

"We’d like to speak with the adult mastermind behind this operation, preferably in person," the department added.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and provide any additional video from that timeframe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.

The Source: The Peachtree City Police Department provided the video and information for this article. 

