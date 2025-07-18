Adult uses kid to steal package off Peachtree City porches, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City are investigating a case of package theft involving an unusual accomplice: a child.
What we know:
Home surveillance footage from the Everton subdivision shows an adult directing a child to take a package from a front porch. The incident happened on Monday, July 8, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the area of Westberry Street, Albertson Avenue, or Napier Pass.
What they're saying:
"In a bold twist on traditional package theft, a porch pirate was recently caught on camera outsourcing their criminal activity to a child," Peachtree City Police said in a statement. "Yes, you read that right. We have a video of an adult sending in what can only be described as a ‘junior associate’ to handle the heavy lifting during a midday suburban package pickup."
"We’d like to speak with the adult mastermind behind this operation, preferably in person," the department added.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and provide any additional video from that timeframe.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.
The Source: The Peachtree City Police Department provided the video and information for this article.