Adult uses kid to steal package off Peachtree City porches, police say

The Brief An adult was caught on home surveillance directing a child to steal a package from a porch in Peachtree City. The incident occurred on July 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the Everton subdivision. Police are seeking information from residents and have posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page.



Police in Peachtree City are investigating a case of package theft involving an unusual accomplice: a child.

What we know:

Home surveillance footage from the Everton subdivision shows an adult directing a child to take a package from a front porch. The incident happened on Monday, July 8, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. in the area of Westberry Street, Albertson Avenue, or Napier Pass.

What they're saying:

"In a bold twist on traditional package theft, a porch pirate was recently caught on camera outsourcing their criminal activity to a child," Peachtree City Police said in a statement. "Yes, you read that right. We have a video of an adult sending in what can only be described as a ‘junior associate’ to handle the heavy lifting during a midday suburban package pickup."

"We’d like to speak with the adult mastermind behind this operation, preferably in person," the department added.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and provide any additional video from that timeframe.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.