Child injured in DeKalb County shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a child was injured in a Tuesday night shooting.
What we know:
Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hightrail Court. When they arrived, officers said a home had been shot into multiple times. Inside the home, they found an 11-year-old who had been shot but is expected to recover.
Police said they are still searching for the shooter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call DeKalb County police.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb Police Department.