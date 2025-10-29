Child injured in DeKalb County shooting

The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating after a child was injured in a Tuesday night shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 2200 block of Hightrail Court. When they arrived, officers said a home had been shot into multiple times. Inside the home, they found an 11-year-old who had been shot but is expected to recover.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call DeKalb County police.