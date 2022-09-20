Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days

article

Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days.

Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia.

Investigators believe Espinoza left with another person or persons, but do not know their identity or identities.

Officials have not released a description of the missing teen or what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information about where Espinoza could be, contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 678-486-1247.