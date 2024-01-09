Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:57 PM EST until THU 11:24 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:41 PM EST until FRI 10:41 PM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:09 PM EST until FRI 6:16 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:19 AM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:18 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:13 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:20 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:27 PM EST until WED 11:24 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:44 AM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:33 PM EST until WED 7:38 AM EST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Adan Canto, 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Narcos' actor, dies at 42

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
60cf5c67- article

Adan Canto attends 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Adan Canto, who appeared on shows like "Narcos" and "Designated Survivor," has died. He was 42 years old. 

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago."

The statement continued, "Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto died Tuesday of appendiceal cancer, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adan Canto in the Lions Den episode of "The Cleaning Lady." (Credit: FOX via Getty Images)

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. 