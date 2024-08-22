Acworth woman convicted on meth distribution charges

article

A Cherokee County jury has convicted Jacquelyn Elaine Moravetz, 45, of Acworth, on charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The conviction came after a two-day trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict within minutes of beginning deliberations.

On June 16, 2023, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at Moravetz’s residence. Upon arrival, another resident allowed deputies into the home, where they observed illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

The investigators led the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) to conduct a search warrant of the home. They discovered multiple bags of methamphetamine, with a combined weight of nearly 28 grams, scattered throughout the residence, including within Moravetz’s personal belongings.

During the trial, the prosecution presented testimony from responding deputies, CMANS agents, and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab scientist. A total of 41 exhibits were introduced as evidence, including the illegal drugs, the GBI report, photographs from the scene, and an interview with Moravetz conducted by CMANS agents.