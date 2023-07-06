Driver slams into Acworth man on his way home from fireworks, leaves him in the street

Acworth police are searching for the driver of a car who slammed into a man driving a golf cart and took off. The driver of the golf cart is now in the hospital.

"He's got a six-man golf cart, and he was trying to get back to my house," said Alison Prosser.

Prosser says her 24-year-old son, Colvin, was driving his golf cart on Main Street in Acworth after the Fourth of July fireworks. He was right in front of the First Baptist Church when he was hit by a car.

"Rammed into the back of Colvin, Colvin was ejected, the golf cart went into the grass, flipped over. Colvin hit the ground," said Alison.

While the driver took off, others went to help Colvin.

"This lady showed up, I don't know who this lady is, but she's an angel because she reminded him not to move. She called the ambulance, they came, put him on the board, kept him straight," said Alison.

Colvin was rushed to the hospital. His mom says he has three cracked vertebrae and is scheduled for surgery Thursday morning.

"One of them, he'll have to have the vertebrae taken out and have a rod," said Alison.

Investigators are actively looking for the driver, checking cameras, including license plate readers, in the area.

While Alison's main focus is on her son, she hopes police can track down the driver who hit him.

"Accidents happen but running from them, that's usually a sign of other trouble going on. I just hope they can find him and get it all taken care of because it's not fun to walk around with a lie," said Prosser.

Alison is grateful for everyone in the community who has provided tips to police and to the woman who called 911 and stayed by her son's side. She hopes to be able to meet that woman one day.