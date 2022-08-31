Police: Three charged with shooting airsoft guns at bystanders

article

Acworth police have arrested three people accused of shooting airsoft guns at innocent bystanders

In a police narrative, an officer with the Acworth Police Department says on Aug. 23 at around 10:30 p.m., they were called to the area near Logan Farm Park after reports of a group driving around shooting people with airsoft guns.

The victims told police that they were walking on Taylor Street when they heard a car pull up and felt at least 20 shots hit them. When they turned around, they saw a man pointing what looked like a rifle right at them.

Officers arrested Arrianna McCard, Dalton Henderson, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy shortly after when they were found in a car that matched the victims' description.

Investigators say the trio initially denied any involvement in the shooting despite police finding three airsoft guns in their car.

Police also say there was a small child in the car at the time of the shootings.