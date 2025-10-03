Actor Tyrese Gibson arrested in Fulton County for cruelty to animals

The Brief Tyrese Gibson booked Friday on an animal cruelty charge, released on $20K bond. Police say his Cane Corsos fatally mauled a neighbor’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel on Sept. 18. Gibson says the dogs have been rehomed and that he is cooperating with authorities.



Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail early Friday on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals, weeks after authorities say his Cane Corso mastiffs fatally mauled a neighbor’s dog in Buckhead.

What we know:

An arrest warrant was issued earlier in the week in connection with the Sept. 18 incident, when at least one of Gibson’s four Cane Corsos attacked and killed a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry in the smaller dog’s own yard.

Henry’s owner told FOX 5 he found the pet’s body late that night, covered in slobber, and said Gibson’s dogs were often seen roaming the neighborhood off-leash. "It was heartbreaking," the owner said.

Police said they initially attempted to serve the warrant at Gibson’s home but did not find him there. Gibson later posted on social media that he was taking a mental health break and would return in November, a response that Henry’s owner called frustrating.

What they're saying:

After FOX 5 reported on the case, Gibson’s attorney, Gabe Banks, released a statement in which the actor admitted his dogs were responsible for Henry’s death.

The statement said Gibson was away from his house at the time of the attack, that the dogs have since been rehomed, and that Gibson "extends his deepest condolences" to the family who lost their pet. Banks also said Gibson is "cooperating fully with authorities" and intends to resolve the matter responsibly.

Gibson, best known for his roles in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and as an R&B singer, has not publicly commented since his arrest.

