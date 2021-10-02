Activists prepare to march for reproductive rights in Atlanta

Women across the U.S. are gathering for a protest of abortion bans, including one in Georgia.

The "March for Reproductive Justice," begins at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta before activists take to the streets.

Recent legislation from Texas sparked the synchronized movement across the U.S., but Georgia's own abortion law was in the spotlight a few weeks ago when a federal appeals court said it will wait to weigh in until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case that seeks to overturn its guarantee of a woman’s right to an abortion.

A federal judge blocked Georgia’s 2019 "heartbeat" abortion law in 2019, finding that it violates the U.S. Constitution. That decision was appealed but the law remains blocked, and abortion in Georgia remains available up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy before many women realize they’re pregnant.

The law included exceptions for rape and incest as long as a police report is filed. It also provided for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable. The law also would have granted personhood to a fetus, giving it the same legal rights as people have after birth.

The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade declared a fundamental right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus. Planned Parenthood v. Casey narrowed that in 1992 to say states can’t place an undue burden in the way of women seeking an abortion prior to viability.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law was one of a wave of laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures in recent years to attack those rulings in a conservative Supreme Court majority.

