Accused serial rapist arrested 40 years after alleged crimes
Lawrenceville police have arrested a suspected serial rapist in connection with a string of sexual assaults that terrorized Gwinnett County 40 years ago.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - An alleged serial rapist from 40 years ago has been arrested in Gwinnett County, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.
What we know:
Officials announced that officers arrested Glenn Daniel Plybon for a series of rapes that happened in the city and parts of the county during the summer of 1986.
In each case, officers said a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment, and the suspect ran away before police could arrive. That summer, investigators connected the cases based on a suspect description and the consistent way the person gained entry into the apartments. According to a release from 1986, the four alleged rapes took place between June 24 and July 5.
At the time, police released a sketch of a possible suspect to local newspapers, but they were never able to make an arrest. The case remained cold for decades until last year.
Officials said they finally made the arrest after resubmitting forensic evidence in the case in 2025. Police say advances in DNA technology pointed them directly to Plybon as the suspect.
What we don't know:
Police have not released where Plybon was living at the time of his arrest.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by the Lawrenceville Police Department.