Accused serial rapist arrested 40 years after alleged crimes

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Lawrenceville police have arrested a suspected serial rapist in connection with a string of sexual assaults that terrorized Gwinnett County 40 years ago.

The Brief Lawrenceville police have arrested a suspected serial rapist in connection with a string of sexual assaults that terrorized Gwinnett County 40 years ago. Investigators identified Glenn Daniel Plybon as the suspect after resubmitting forensic evidence for advanced DNA testing in 2025. The arrest linked Plybon to four rapes that occurred over an 11-day period in the summer of 1986, where the suspect targeted women in their apartments.



An alleged serial rapist from 40 years ago has been arrested in Gwinnett County, according to the Lawrenceville Police Department.

What we know:

Officials announced that officers arrested Glenn Daniel Plybon for a series of rapes that happened in the city and parts of the county during the summer of 1986.

In each case, officers said a woman was sexually assaulted in her apartment, and the suspect ran away before police could arrive. That summer, investigators connected the cases based on a suspect description and the consistent way the person gained entry into the apartments. According to a release from 1986, the four alleged rapes took place between June 24 and July 5.

At the time, police released a sketch of a possible suspect to local newspapers, but they were never able to make an arrest. The case remained cold for decades until last year.

Officials said they finally made the arrest after resubmitting forensic evidence in the case in 2025. Police say advances in DNA technology pointed them directly to Plybon as the suspect.

What we don't know:

Police have not released where Plybon was living at the time of his arrest.