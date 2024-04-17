Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger offers up alibi

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho undergrads in a home invasion stabbing, offered up an alibi via his attorneys on Wednesday.

FOX News reports that, according to an alibi submitted by the defense, Kohberger, 29, claims he was out driving the night of the killings on Nov. 13, 2022.

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," his lawyers said in court documents filed that outline his alibi. "He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."

Kohberger — a former criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington — is charged with four counts of murder and burglary after he allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves and 21-year-old Madison Mogen with a KA-BAR knife.

He was arrested in late December 2022. Kohberger offered up the alibi, but it is not clear if he has evidence to back it up.

"He claims to like all these outdoor activities. So does he have pics on social media or his phone or just someplace showing this?" David Gelman, a criminal defense attorney and a former deputy district attorney, told Fox News Digital. "In his apartment, did the police find outdoor gear? This will all disprove the alibi he offers."

Kohberger frequently drove at night during the school year, which is supported by his phone showing him in the countryside in the late night hours on multiple instances, court documents said.

"This is supported by data from Mr. Kohberger’s phone showing him in the countryside late at night and/or in the early morning on several occasions," the documents state. "The phone data includes numerous photographs taken on several different late evenings and early mornings, including in November, depicting the night sky."

Defense lawyers plan to offer an expert to prove that Kohberger's cell phone was south of Pullman, Washington and west of Moscow, Idaho on the night of the killings.

However, Gelman noted that Kohberger's DNA was found at the crime scene.

"The defense is doing a great job of muddying the waters because they are trying to show reasonable doubt, which is all a juror needs to vote not guilty, but DNA doesn’t lie," he said.

A date for Kohberger's trial has not yet been set. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

This is a developing story.