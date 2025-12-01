Accused child rapist on run after allegedly skipping bond in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County prosecutors say 53-year-old Travis Levy disappeared while out on bond after being charged with rape, child molestation and cruelty to children. The family says this has been hard on the victim. The family hopes someone who sees his picture will recognize him and turn him in.



A metro Atlanta family says they’re living in fear as the man accused of raping an 8-year-old girl remains on the run nine months after skipping a court hearing.

What we know:

DeKalb County prosecutors say 53-year-old Travis Levy disappeared while out on bond after being charged with rape, child molestation and cruelty to children.

Court records show he not only failed to appear for a scheduled plea hearing in February, but also went to the victim’s school and paid a student for information about her whereabouts.

Prosecutors allege Levy raped an 8-year-old relative in 2021. Records show he was on parole at the time of the alleged assault and was later released on bond. When he missed his February plea hearing, a warrant was issued, and law enforcement has been searching for him ever since.

A motion filed before that missed hearing alleges Levy went to the child’s school and paid a student cash to tell him where she was. The family says the incident was terrifying and forced them to take additional precautions.

What they're saying:

"We’ve got a young girl that just wants to live her life, and she can't because she’s scared," a family member said. FOX 5 blurred her face to protect the victim’s identity. "The only reason he got a bond is because he wasn't indicted in time due to Covid."

The family says this has been hard on the victim.

"What does every child love to do above all else? Hang out. Hang out with their friends. And she can't do it because we're all forever, ‘Oh, who are her people. Who's her mom? Who's her dad? Who is she going to be around?’" the family member said.

They say Levy works in HVAC — a job that brings him into people’s homes — and they fear he may still be moving around the community undetected.

"For him to be caught. I could just… the Christmas that we will have. It will be amazing. It will be amazing," the woman said.

What you can do:

The family hopes someone who sees his picture will recognize him and turn him in.

DeKalb County authorities say the warrant for Levy’s arrest is still active. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.