About 50 cars broken into overnight in Dunwoody

Published  September 12, 2025 10:13am EDT
Dunwoody
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Friday to the the Bell Perimeter Center. Upon arrival, they discovered roughly 50 vehicles had been broken into. Two firearms and a stun gun were reported stolen.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were broken into overnight at the Bell Perimeter Center.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Friday following reports of a car break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered roughly 50 vehicles had been broken into.

More than two dozen cars were broken into in Dunwoody, according to police.  (FOX 5)

Authorities say the thief broke windows and rummaged through the vehicles. Two firearms and a stun gun were reported stolen.

Dig deeper:

A FOX 5 crew spoke with people at the apartments. They said the break-ins happened in a gated garage which appears fully closed off from the outside. The FOX 5 crew saw police cars parked inside the parking garage. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about whom the thief might be and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Lindsay Tuman 

