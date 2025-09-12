About 50 cars broken into overnight in Dunwoody

The Brief Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Friday to the the Bell Perimeter Center. Upon arrival, they discovered roughly 50 vehicles had been broken into. Two firearms and a stun gun were reported stolen.



Dunwoody police are investigating after more than two dozen vehicles were broken into overnight at the Bell Perimeter Center.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Friday following reports of a car break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered roughly 50 vehicles had been broken into.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ More than two dozen cars were broken into in Dunwoody, according to police. (FOX 5)

Authorities say the thief broke windows and rummaged through the vehicles. Two firearms and a stun gun were reported stolen.

Dig deeper:

A FOX 5 crew spoke with people at the apartments. They said the break-ins happened in a gated garage which appears fully closed off from the outside. The FOX 5 crew saw police cars parked inside the parking garage.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about whom the thief might be and are asking anyone with information to come forward.