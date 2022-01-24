Expand / Collapse search

Abandoned apartment building burns in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters on Monday morning were at the scene of large flames at an abandoned apartment building. 

Firefighters responded near Rays Road and Memorial Drive. 

The fire is happening at Brannon Hills Apartments.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what investigators know about the cause of the fire. 

