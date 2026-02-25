Cobb female student makes history in HVAC competition

The Brief Ariela Vega became the first girl to win the state HVAC competition. The competition was held at the Georgia World Congress Center. Vega said she hopes her win inspires more young women to enter skilled trades.



A junior at the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy has made history in a statewide skilled trades competition.

Ariela Vega became the first girl to be crowned state champion in the HVAC competition held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

This year also marked the first time the school sent an all-girl team to compete. Vega said she hopes her achievement encourages more young women to pursue careers in the skilled trades.