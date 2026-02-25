Megan Moroney’s surprise Athens show draws 7,000

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Megan Moroney (courtesy photo)

Country music star Megan Moroney returned to her roots Monday night, surprising fans with a "9 Cities. 9 Days." stop at Akins Ford Arena that drew more than 7,000 people and turned downtown Athens pink.

Moroney, a University of Georgia alum, performed her new album Cloud 9 in its entirety, opening with the title track and closing the night by leading the crowd in the classic "Calling the Dawgs" chant — a nod to her ties to University of Georgia.

The show was announced just a day earlier on social media, where Moroney wrote, "ATHENS! I’m coming home TOMORROW to play the entire album top to bottom & I can’t wait!!!!!!"

Tickets went on sale the morning of the show for $9, with proceeds benefiting the Megan Moroney Foundation, which focuses on combating bullying and raising mental health awareness. A limited number of tickets were also offered online later in the day.

Fans lined up early outside the box office, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m. Many attendees traveled from across Georgia and neighboring states, dressed in Moroney’s signature pink and camo.

The celebration extended beyond the arena. Downtown bars featured themed drinks, the venue was illuminated in pink and a banner plane circled overhead welcoming Moroney home.

The Athens stop is part of Moroney’s nine-city, nine-day tour, with upcoming performances scheduled in Newport, Kentucky; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Scottsdale, Arizona.