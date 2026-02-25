Georgia bills: school security, student speech, tax breaks for female products

The Brief The Georgia House passed a bill requiring weapons detectors at student entrances in public schools, sending it to the Senate. Lawmakers are advancing measures addressing student political speech, cellphone bans and school security. A proposal would establish eight annual tax-free days for feminine hygiene products.



Lawmakers at the Georgia State Capitol advanced a series of measures that could affect public school policy and consumer costs across the state.

What we know:

The Georgia House passed House Bill 1023, which would require weapons detection systems at every student point of entry in public schools. The requirement would not apply to locked and alarmed doors, emergency exits or entrances not intended for student use. The bill passed 151-11 and now heads to the Georgia Senate.

Another proposal moving through the Legislature would specifically allow public school students to participate in political activities, speak out on political issues and wear clothing displaying political messages on campus.

RELATED: Charlie Kirk-inspired bill focuses on political expression in Georgia schools

Two additional education measures also cleared the House, including a bill (House Bill 1009) that would ban cellphone use in high schools statewide and another requiring weapons detection systems at certain school entrances.

Meanwhile, a separate proposal (House Bill 1144) would create eight tax-free days each year for the purchase of feminine hygiene products. Over-the-counter drugs and prescription medications would not be included.