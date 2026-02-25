Clayton County unveils new Arena at Southlake

The Brief Clayton County unveiled the $117 million Arena at Southlake. The 8,000-seat venue includes a rooftop terrace, VIP lounge and recording studio. The arena is expected to hold its grand opening in March.



Clayton County is preparing to open its new $117 million entertainment facility, The Arena at Southlake.

What we know:

The centerpiece is an 8,000-seat arena designed to host graduations, concerts and sporting events. The venue also features a rooftop terrace, VIP lounge and a student-centered content and recording studio.

An immersive learning hub inside the arena was created in partnership with Junior Achievement of Georgia and Delta Air Lines. The grand opening is expected in March.